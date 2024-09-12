Calendar of Events

A neurosurgeon and an emergency physician will lead a discussion and Q&A session for high school, middle school and youth league volunteers about the importance of recognizing brain injuries in their student athletes.



“Concussion Discussion,” a one-hour breakfast event, is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater. The meeting is free and open to coaches, staff, athletic directors, youth league leaders and parents from Kanawha and surrounding counties. The event is free, but registration is required. Attendees should email info@kceaa.org and include name, email address, phone number and team affiliation.



Speakers include Dr. Calvin Whaley, D.O., a neurosurgeon, and Dr. Jim Kyle, M.D., an emergency physician. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, D.O., KCHD Health Officer and Executive Director of the health department, will moderate the discussion. Eshenaur is also an emergency physician who has seen a multitude of traumatic brain injuries in student athletes, some with tragic outcomes.



